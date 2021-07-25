Gate.io Crypto Exchange Lists Over 800 Coins And Tokens By CoinQuora

  • The number of coins and tokens listed on the Gate.io platform surpassed 800.
  • Further, the team also noted that they remain committed to providing new features.

Today morning, Gate.io announced that the amount of the tokens and coins listed on its platform reached over 800.

Operated by Gate Technology Corp, Gate.io is a cryptocurrency exchange or digital asset exchange. The exchange offers bitcoin exchange and promises to safeguard users’ assets and trading information.

The crypto exchange was excited to announce the news this morning. The team took to the official medium blog of the firm and said,

The cryptocurrency market has grown at a tremendous pace over the last year, partly thanks to the growth in the DeFi, NFT, and meme coin markets. Earlier today, the amount of coins and tokens listed on Gate.io …

