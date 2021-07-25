FXT token taps into Binance Smart Chain following ERC-20 success By Cointelegraph

Crypto trading platform FXT (not to be confused with Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX) announced the launch of a BEP-20 token after its ERC-20 token witnessed an impressive 1,500% growth since its launch back in January.

The new token, which is built on Binance Smart Chain, is designed to reduce transaction costs and settlement times compared with its Ethereum-based predecessor. In addition to increasing the altcoin’s overall performance in efficiency and utility, FXT intends to list its token across several crypto exchanges to make it globally available.