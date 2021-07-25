Emmy Rossum Shares First Pic Of Baby And Vaccine Message

“Stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.”
Today, the Shameless star shared the first photo of her daughter — along with an important caption.
“When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl, but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies,” she wrote.
“In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine,” she concluded.
In the US, where Emmy lives and is from, the CDC recommends everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination. However, people refusing to get vaccinated, according to infectious disease specialist Dr. Amesh Adalja, means that, “That there will be more preventable cases, more preventable hospitalizations and more preventable deaths.”
