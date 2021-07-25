Emmy Rossum Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Girl

Emmy is such a great mom!
In the caption, Rossum explained why she posted the first photo of her daughter and I think it’s something that we all need to hear.
“When I was pregnant I got vaccinated,” Rossum explained. “Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies.”
“In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine,” she added.
I agree with Rossum’s message. We should all keep ourselves and our children safe.
