Emmy Rossum Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Girl

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Emmy is such a great mom!

The Shameless star has been keeping her family life very private until she shared the first photo of her baby girl on Instagram earlier today.

In the caption, Rossum explained why she posted the first photo of her daughter and I think it’s something that we all need to hear.

“When I was pregnant I got vaccinated,” Rossum explained. “Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies.”

“In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine,” she added.

I agree with Rossum’s message. We should all keep ourselves and our children safe.

Head to the CDC’s website for everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccination process.

