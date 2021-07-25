Emily Blunt Ghosted Dwayne Johnson Before Jungle Cruise

That’s certainly a…Blunt way to go about things.
So, you might be aware that Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are starring in the new Disney flick, Jungle Cruise, together.
However, it looks like Emily wasn’t originally keen to sign on for the ride-inspired project — despite Dwayne’s best attempts.
Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Dwayne said that he tried to convince Emily to take on the role back in 2017, when he was shooting Skyscraper. “I had always admired her as an actor, but also when I would watch her on talk shows, she had this personality that was effervescent, that was cool and very, very charming,” he explained.
However, at the time, Emily was trying to take a break after filming Mary Poppins Returns and A Quiet Place and didn’t want to read the script — even after she got a personal letter from Sean Bailey, aka the chief of Disney’s live-action studio.
The team began to up the anti, because the director then flew to New York to hand-deliver a script to Emily — and, upon his suggestion, a video of Dwayne asking for her to consider the role. “I must have shot it about five or six times because I had not communicated with Emily yet,” Dwayne added.
“I had not even met her. And I wanted to let her know via this video just how important she was to this movie and how I only wanted her in this movie. And it was great.”
Alas, it wasn’t as simple as that: “I actually never heard again from Emily. Didn’t respond at all. Just ghosted me,” Dwayne added.
Emily explained her own side of the story by saying with a smile, “I thought the video was sweet. Didn’t know you were going to be so sensitive.”
Of course, Emily did eventually read the script after assurance from the director that it was going to be Indiana Jones meets Romancing the Stone.
Anyway, if the Rock could help motivate me to do stuff via a personal pleading video, it would be much appreciated.
