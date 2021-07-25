Dollar holds near multi-month highs as Fed meeting in focus

Article content
TOKYO — The U.S. dollar hovered near its
strongest level since early April against the euro on Monday, as
financial markets looked ahead to the Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) meeting this week for clues on the timing of
stimulus tapering.
The greenback was also close to a 12-day high on the
safe-haven yen as record-high U.S. equity markets buoyed risk
sentiment.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six major peers, stood at 92.920 at the start of the week, off

from last week’s 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It was still up
about 3.8% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S.
economy bolstered the outlook for the Federal Reserve to start
paring asset purchases as early as this year.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can
continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed
moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its
two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
“We expect the FOMC to drop ‘substantial’ from ‘substantial
further progress’” in its guidance on the necessary conditions
for the labor market before removing monetary support, CBA
strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note.
“Removing ‘substantial’ will signal the FOMC believes it

will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases,” setting up a
possible announcement of a taper in September, he said.
The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in
the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on
June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the
economy.
The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting
from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the
fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery,
but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks.
The dollar last traded little changed from Friday at
$1.17655 per euro, near the high from last week of
$1.1752, a level not seen since April 5.
It bought 110.56 yen, approaching the peak of

110.58 from Friday, which was the highest since July 14.
Elsewhere, the Australia dollar slipped 0.1% to
$0.7356, after dropping to an almost eight-month low of $0.72895
last week as half the country’s population languished under
COVID-19 lockdown.
The British pound changed hands at $1.3745, little
changed from last week, when it bounced as high as $1.3787 from
an almost six-month low of $1.35725 touched just two days
earlier.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin extended its gains
from near $29,000 last week to push back over $36,000 on Monday
for the first time since June. It last traded about 1.6% higher
at $35,959.48.
Smaller rival ether was last up 2.6% at
$2,250.58, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week.

========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0056 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1764 $1.1769 -0.04% -3.72% +1.1775 +1.1764
Dollar/Yen 110.4950 110.5500 +0.00% +7.03% +110.5750 +110.5300
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9201 0.9199 +0.02% +4.00% +0.9202 +0.9201
Sterling/Dollar 1.3744 1.3749 -0.04% +0.60% +1.3763 +1.3744
Dollar/Canadian 1.2581 1.2560 +0.16% -1.21% +1.2583 +1.2562
Aussie/Dollar 0.7350 0.7364 -0.18% -4.45% +0.7370 +0.7350
NZ 0.6964 0.6978 -0.17% -2.99% +0.6985 +0.6965
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
