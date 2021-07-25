Dollar holds near multi-month highs as Fed meeting in focus

six major peers, stood at 92.920 at the start of the week, off

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

safe-haven yen as record-high U.S. equity markets buoyed risk

The greenback was also close to a 12-day high on the

Committee (FOMC) meeting this week for clues on the timing of

financial markets looked ahead to the Federal Open Market

strongest level since early April against the euro on Monday, as

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar hovered near its

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

from last week’s 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It was still up

about 3.8% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S.

economy bolstered the outlook for the Federal Reserve to start

paring asset purchases as early as this year.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can

continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed

moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its

two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

“We expect the FOMC to drop ‘substantial’ from ‘substantial

further progress’” in its guidance on the necessary conditions

for the labor market before removing monetary support, CBA

strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note.

“Removing ‘substantial’ will signal the FOMC believes it