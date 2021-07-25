Dollar holds near multi-month highs as Fed meeting in focus

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar hovered near its

strongest level since early April against the euro on Monday, as

financial markets looked ahead to the Federal Open Market

Committee (FOMC) meeting this week for clues on the timing of

stimulus tapering.

The greenback was also close to a 12-day high on the

safe-haven yen as record-high U.S. equity markets buoyed risk

sentiment.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six major peers, stood at 92.920 at the start of the week, off

from last week’s 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It was still up

about 3.8% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S.

economy bolstered the outlook for the Federal Reserve to start

paring asset purchases as early as this year.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can

continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed

moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its

two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

“We expect the FOMC to drop ‘substantial’ from ‘substantial

further progress’” in its guidance on the necessary conditions

for the labor market before removing monetary support, CBA

strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note.

“Removing ‘substantial’ will signal the FOMC believes it

will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases,” setting up a

possible announcement of a taper in September, he said.

The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in

the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on

June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the

economy.

The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting

from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the

fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery,

but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks.

The dollar last traded little changed from Friday at

$1.17655 per euro, near the high from last week of

$1.1752, a level not seen since April 5.

It bought 110.56 yen, approaching the peak of

110.58 from Friday, which was the highest since July 14.

Elsewhere, the Australia dollar slipped 0.1% to

$0.7356, after dropping to an almost eight-month low of $0.72895

last week as half the country’s population languished under

COVID-19 lockdown.

The British pound changed hands at $1.3745, little

changed from last week, when it bounced as high as $1.3787 from

an almost six-month low of $1.35725 touched just two days

earlier.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin extended its gains

from near $29,000 last week to push back over $36,000 on Monday

for the first time since June. It last traded about 1.6% higher

at $35,959.48.

Smaller rival ether was last up 2.6% at

$2,250.58, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0056 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1764 $1.1769 -0.04% -3.72% +1.1775 +1.1764

Dollar/Yen 110.4950 110.5500 +0.00% +7.03% +110.5750 +110.5300

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9201 0.9199 +0.02% +4.00% +0.9202 +0.9201

Sterling/Dollar 1.3744 1.3749 -0.04% +0.60% +1.3763 +1.3744

Dollar/Canadian 1.2581 1.2560 +0.16% -1.21% +1.2583 +1.2562

Aussie/Dollar 0.7350 0.7364 -0.18% -4.45% +0.7370 +0.7350

NZ 0.6964 0.6978 -0.17% -2.99% +0.6985 +0.6965

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

