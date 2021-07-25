Coin98 Soars After Binance Listing, Jumps 1200% By CoinQuora



Coin98 Soars After Binance Listing, Jumps 1200%



Coin98 jumped 1200% following its listing on Binance.

The BSC-based project has risen to a value of $1.73 since its launch 2 days ago.

It describes itself as a DeFi project offering multi-chain access.

Coin98 creators seem to have struck gold! The coin, new in the market, gained its first listing on Binance and with that jumped 1200%. Users that participated in the Binance Launchpad event and received C98 sure got lucky.

The project, based on Binance Smart Chain, seems to have made some real waves in the crypto space. Starting from its initial coin offering price at $0.075, it jumped to $0.928 on the first day of its listing, 23rd July. Since then, the coin has risen even further to $1.73 as of July 25, 2021.

This signifies a growth of a whopping 2200%.

It is the 20th crypto project that Binance Smart Chain has launched so far. It describes itself as a decentralized finance (DeFi) solution that allows users access to cross-chain swaps, staking, and yield farming. Moreover, while offering multi-chain…

