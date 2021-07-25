Coin98 gains 1,200% after Binance listing, Ampleforth soars on Aave integration By Cointelegraph

Coin98 gains 1,200% after Binance listing, Ampleforth soars on Aave integration
Few things in the cryptocurrency space generate more hype than a new token listing because the prospect of finding a rare 1000x coin continues to be a top goal of many crypto investors.
Coin98 (C98) is the most recent example of this phenomenon after the Binance Smart Chain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) solution rallied 1,200% from its initial coin offering price at $0.075 to $0.928 on its first day being listed on exchanges.
