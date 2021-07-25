Camila Cabello Responds To Blackface Accusations

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
8

“This dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan.”

However, some viewers noticed how dark one of Camila’s dancers’ — the man on the left — makeup was, and began to accuse the singer of using blackface in her performance.

For context, this is the dancer’s headshot:

Subsequently, Camila herself took to Twitter to post a notes app apology in a thread initially promoting the performance and her team as a place of “kindness, joy, and love.”

the familia invaded @fallontonight last night 😻 #DontGoYet @jimmyfallon
on my team we try to create a culture of kindness, joy, &amp; love &amp; you could feel that this week. none of this could be possible without the dream team that makes it happen &amp; the fans that continue to support

Alongside a picture of the dancer backstage, Camila wrote, “So, this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan.”


Twitter: @Camila_Cabello

“We purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin. There are white people, African American people, Latin people, etc. And so the point wasn’t to try to make everyone look Latin, either. There are a lot of people in the performance who are not,” she continued

“The point was to try and make each person look like an over-the-top ’80s character, just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible spray tan.”

However, many people were not satisfied with this apology:

@Camila_Cabello he BLACKFACED, he didn’t get a bad tan. and YOU, knowing about it, shouldn’t have allowed him on stage. you both are so wrong. apologize.


Twitter: @needywondr

@Camila_Cabello You’re 24 years old and you’re not a kid anymore, stop acting like one. Honestly, that excuse just made it worse. It was better not to say anything. It’s not the first time this has happened and it’s always the same excuse. I love you with all my heart but that was really shame.


Twitter: @lylasbitch

Camila has previously faced backlash after resurfaced Tumblr posts showed her reblogging posts that contained the N-word and other offensive language. After the scandal, Camila said that she began to attend weekly racial healing sessions.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

We’ll keep you posted with any updates.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR