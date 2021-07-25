Camila Cabello Responds To Blackface Accusations

“This dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan.”
However, some viewers noticed how dark one of Camila’s dancers’ — the man on the left — makeup was, and began to accuse the singer of using blackface in her performance.
For context, this is the dancer’s headshot:
Subsequently, Camila herself took to Twitter to post a notes app apology in a thread initially promoting the performance and her team as a place of “kindness, joy, and love.”
Alongside a picture of the dancer backstage, Camila wrote, “So, this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan.”
“We purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin. There are white people, African American people, Latin people, etc. And so the point wasn’t to try to make everyone look Latin, either. There are a lot of people in the performance who are not,” she continued
“The point was to try and make each person look like an over-the-top ’80s character, just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible spray tan.”
However, many people were not satisfied with this apology:
Camila has previously faced backlash after resurfaced Tumblr posts showed her reblogging posts that contained the N-word and other offensive language. After the scandal, Camila said that she began to attend weekly racial healing sessions.
We’ll keep you posted with any updates.
