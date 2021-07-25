BTC, ETH, ICP, AAVE, LUNA By Cointelegraph

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, ICP, AAVE, LUNA
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recovery is facing stiff resistance near the $35,000 mark but Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone remains bullish. In his latest analysis, McGlone said that the probability of hitting $60,000 is greater than the price dropping to $20,000.
Institutional investors seem to be using the weakness in Bitcoin to build their positions. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest added more than 450,000 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in two separate buys in the past week, increasing their holdings to more than 9 million shares. In addition, Edge Wealth Management and Rothschild Investment Corp also added GBTC shares to their portfolio.
