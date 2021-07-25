BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recovery is facing resistance near $32,500, suggesting that the ride higher may not be an easy one. However, a positive sign is that demand for cryptocurrencies remains strong and lower levels continue to attract buyers.

A survey of 150 family office clients of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) shows that 15% have already invested in crypto-assets and 45% want to take the plunge. The family offices manage more than $6 trillion in assets, meaning, even a small percentage of inflow from this sector could eventually boost crypto prices.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360