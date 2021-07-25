Britney Spears Topless Instagram

As you probably know, Britney Spears is in the midst of trying to end the 13-year-long conservatorship that’s put her through hell these past years.
And just last week, she also called out her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram in a fiery post.
So basically, Britney is giving approximately 0.0000 fucks lately. And this weekend was no different — she posted two topless selfies.
Here’s the first one, captioned with the plant emoji:
And here’s the second one, captioned with three sparkle emojis:
IDK about you, but I’m loving this IDGAF presence she has on Insta lately. Hang in there, Brit! We’re all rooting for you.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!