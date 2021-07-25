Bitcoin Climbs 12% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Bitcoin Climbs 12% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $37,955.8 by 21:01 (01:01 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 12.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 8.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $681.5B, or 46.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $35,236.7 to $37,971.1 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 14.91%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $22.6B or 33.02% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $29,310.1621 to $37,971.0820 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 41.41% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,300.69 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.92% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0009 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.00%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $262.7B or 18.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $61.8B or 4.24% of the total cryptocurrency market value.