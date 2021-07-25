ALICE Token Is up 60% Over Last 24 Hours, Stays Bullish By CoinQuora



ALICE Token Is up 60% Over Last 24 Hours, Stays Bullish



The ALICE Token sees a massive price surge.

It is up by 60% in the last 24 hours.

The ‘My Neighbor Alice’ game will be out next year.

The ALICE Token is presently on a bullish trend. Specifically, it is up above 60% in the past 24 hours alone. At the time of writing, the asset stands at $12.49. And is at a 24-hour trading volume of $774,696,374.

In particular, the My Neighbor Alice Coin (ALICE) has been rapidly climbing up in the last 24 hours. More so, over 17 million ALICE Coins are circulating at the moment. This marks its current active supply from its 100 million total supply.

In detail, My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer building game. The game will be out in January 2022 for early investors and in Spring 2022 for the rest of the world. As we can see, the game is already gaining popularity before its official launch. It seems investors have begun preparing for the much-anticipated release. In this game, players can buy and own …

Continue reading on CoinQuora