A Singapore-Based Company Uses Blockchain and AI To Predict Marketing Strategies By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
A Singapore-Based Company Uses Blockchain and AI To Predict Marketing Strategies
  • A Singapore-based Company MarTech Uses blockchain and AI to help brands.
  • Ojamu also said that its AI algorithms are trained to connect with the NFTs.

Ojamu, Singapore-based marketing technology or MarTech company, uses blockchain and AI to predict marketing strategies.

Today, marketing technology is evolving at such a rapid pace that many companies don’t want to be left behind. Some use Artificial Intelligence (AI), and others use machine learning. This is the result of the fierce competition for consumers’ attention and money that is forcing brands to run successful marketing campaigns consistently.

With the vision to revolutionize the digital marketing industry, Ojamu noted that it combines blockchain and AI to predict effective digital marketing strategies.

The Ojamu team said,

“Ojamu empowers brands using Ai (Artificial Intelligence) driven insights and cutting-edge automated solutions based on blockchain technology.”

