$33M Seized From Crypto Money Laundering Case in Brazil By CoinQuora

On Thursday, Brazil’s police seized worth 33 million USD (R$172M) acquired through crypto exchanges in a money-laundering investigation. The Brazilian judiciary authorized freezing the accounts of two individuals and 17 companies.

During the ‘Exchange Transaction’ operation in Sao Paulo and Diadema, the Brazilian police carried out six search warrants. With that said, the Brazilian judiciary authorized seizing the assets of two individuals and 17 companies.

