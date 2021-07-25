3 altcoins whose tweet volume spiked before a strong rally By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Powered by the people: 3 altcoins whose tweet volume spiked before a strong rally

On Crypto Twitter, a surge of attention directed at a coin often comes in response to dramatic price action. Quite naturally, rallying assets attract the attention of traders and take over Twitter conversations, which can also create positive feedback loops that further prop up the momentum.

This is exactly what happened with some of the coins that saw a greater increase in average daily tweet volume this month, compared with the last. KuCoin Shares (KCS), which went up from $7.40 on July 4 to $14.20 on July 14, generated a staggering increase in average tweet volume, totaling more than 1,100% month-to-month.

Crypto.com Coin

CRO’s Price vs VORTECS™ chart. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Quantstamp

QSP’s Price vs VORTECS™ chart. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Flow Dapper Labs

FLOW’s Price vs VORTECS™ chart. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro