21 Actors Who Were Unhappy Playing These Iconic Roles

When asked if he’d do another Bond movie, Daniel Craig said, “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on. … If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.” Sean Connery also disliked the character, saying, “I have always hated that damned James Bond, I’d like to kill him.” Pierce Brosnan also seemed to suggest he didn’t like playing the character, talking about the pressure to get it right and his issues with his own performance.