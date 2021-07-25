14 Olympic Couples Competing Together In Tokyo

By
Bradly Lamb
“Power couples” doesn’t even begin to describe these duos.

1.

Megan Rapinoe (USA women’s soccer) and Sue Bird (USA women’s basketball)

2.

Tara Davis (USA women’s track and field) and Hunter Woodhall (USA Paralympic men’s track and field)

3.

Laura and Jason Kenny (Great Britain cycling)

4.

Megan Jones and Celia Quansah (Great Britain women’s rugby)

5.

Sandi Morris (USA women’s track and field) and Tyrone Smith (Bermuda men’s long jump)

6.

Edward Gal and Hans Peter Minderhoud (The Netherlands men’s equestrian)


Henning Bagger / AFP via Getty Images

This will be the second Olympics in which the couple will be competing together in dressage, after coming in fourth in Rio. They’ve also both medaled at the Olympics before: Minderhoud won silver in 2008, and Gal won bronze in 2012. Oh, and they’ve been together for over a decade!

7.

Charlotte Caslick (Australia women’s rugby) and Lewis Holland (Australia men’s rugby)

8.

Anissa Urtez (Mexico women’s softball) and Amanda Chidester (USA women’s softball)

9.

Gerek Meinhardt (USA men’s fencing) and Lee Kiefer (USA women’s fencing)

10.

Sarah Wilson and Leah Wilkinson (Great Britain women’s field hockey)

Today, Leah represents Wales for the 158th time. No other welsh sportsperson player🙎‍♀️or🙎‍♂️has ever reached this milestone. She also happens to have 158 bruises and scars to show for it. Leah, you truly have no equal. Congratulations🥳 #arwres #leah158


Twitter / @sarahjones888

Jones and Wilkinson are currently engaged, and have been public about their relationship for about eight years now.

11.

Tim Price (New Zealand men’s equestrian) and Jonelle Price (New Zealand women’s equestrian)

12.

Georgia Simmerling (Canada women’s cycling) and Stephanie Labbe (Canada women’s soccer)

13.

Atanu Das (India men’s archery) and Deepika Kumari (India women’s archery)

14.

Natalie Powell (Great Britain women’s judo) and Sanne van Dijke (The Netherlands women’s judo)

