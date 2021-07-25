$10B asset manager registers new Bitcoin fund with SEC By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
$10B asset manager registers new Bitcoin fund with SEC

Stone Ridge Asset Management, the alternative investment manager behind New York Digital Investment Group, has filed a new prospectus with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, to add (BTC) to its open-end mutual fund.

The prospectus for Stone Ridge Bitcoin Strategy Fund appeared on the SEC website on Friday, though the actual filing is dated July 26, 2021. The Fund is part of an investment portfolio of Stone Ridge Trust, an open-end investment company registered in Delaware.