$10B asset manager registers new Bitcoin fund with SEC By Cointelegraph

$10B asset manager registers new Bitcoin fund with SEC
Stone Ridge Asset Management, the alternative investment manager behind New York Digital Investment Group, has filed a new prospectus with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, to add (BTC) to its open-end mutual fund.
The prospectus for Stone Ridge Bitcoin Strategy Fund appeared on the SEC website on Friday, though the actual filing is dated July 26, 2021. The Fund is part of an investment portfolio of Stone Ridge Trust, an open-end investment company registered in Delaware.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.