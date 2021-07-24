Team Great Britain to Serve Olympics With a Side of NFTs By CoinQuora



Team Great Britain to Serve Olympics With a Side of NFTs



Team Great Britain has become the first Olympic team to launch its NFT collection.

The project is a collab with designer Ben Sherman and Commerce provider Tokns.

The first NFT minted will commemorate Max Whitlock’s performance in Rio in 2016.

Great Britain’s Team is all set for the Olympics and comes with its own set of Non-Fungible Tokens. That’s right, the great nation’s team will become the first to launch its own NFT collection.

Working alongside Ben Sherman, the team is launching its own non-fungible token collection. They aim to engage fans in new ways during the Olympic games.

Further, the launch will coincide with the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo as announced by the team. Tokns, a commerce provider, will also be part of the venture. It will award fans with new engagement avenues and ways to interact with the team. In fact, …

