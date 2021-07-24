PropertyGuru to go public in merger with SPAC backed by Richard Li, Peter Thiel

Article content Southeast Asian online realty company PropertyGuru on Friday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, giving the combined company an equity value of about $1.78 billion. The deal with Bridgetown 2 Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is expected to fetch proceeds of $431 million, including a private investment of $100 million from Baillie Gifford, Naya, REA Group, Akaris Global Partners, and one of Malaysia’s largest asset managers.

Article content Australia’s REA Group has also committed to an additional $32 million investment, PropertyGuru said. The combined company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange once the deal is finalized, PropertyGuru said in a statement. The transaction is a major development for PropertyGuru which had planned to list in Australia in October 2019 when it tried to raise about $A380 million. A listing never happened though and the float was pulled, which the company attributed to uncertain market conditions at the time. Founded in 2007, PropertyGuru hosts more than 2.8 million monthly real estate listings. It serves 37 million property seekers a month and 49,000 active property agents across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.