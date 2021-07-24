Orlando Bloom Legolas Bow And Arrow Instagram Video

The form! The sass! The “They’re taking the hobbits to Isengard” energy!


Warner Bros / Â©New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

I! Am! The! Crypt! Keeper!

Like any self-proclaimed Nerdy McNerd growing up in the early ’00s, my life was LOTR. I loved everything about it — but I especially loved anything involving Aragorn, Gimli, and, of course, the arrow-shooting, shield-skateboard-wielding, oliphaunt-surfing elf, Legolas.


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

No offense to, like, everyone else.

So you can imagine how aggressively I geeked out when, this weekend, none other than the Prince of Mirkwood himself — Orlando Bloom — posted a little ~something~ for all of the Legolas girls* out there: A video of himself shooting a bow and arrow expertly at a target alongside the simple caption, “Still got it 🧝🏼‍♂️.”

Would you just look at the form?!


Orlando Bloom / Instagram

The elven confidence and sass!


Orlando Bloom / Instagram

In the two decades since Fellowship‘s release, Orlando has had an incredible career, starring in everything from huge blockbusters like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to lovable rom-coms like Elizabethtown.

And nowadays (when he’s not showing off his ~skillz~), he’s hanging out with his fiancée, Katy Perry.


Axelle / FilmMagic

He also has two children: Daisy, whom he shares with Katy, and Flynn, who he shares with his previous partner, Miranda Kerr.

And, as far as The Lord of the Rings franchise goes, it’s also alive and well with a highly-anticipated Amazon series in the works!

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Rounds Out Sprawling Cast (Exclusive) https://t.co/95OKhDeti4

So, yeah! There ya have it! I love the video and it’s super impressive Orlando, but — ya know I have to say it: “THAT STILL ONLY COUNTS AS ONE!”

