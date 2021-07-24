Orlando Bloom Legolas Bow And Arrow Instagram Video

The form! The sass! The “They’re taking the hobbits to Isengard” energy!
Like any self-proclaimed Nerdy McNerd growing up in the early ’00s, my life was LOTR. I loved everything about it — but I especially loved anything involving Aragorn, Gimli, and, of course, the arrow-shooting, shield-skateboard-wielding, oliphaunt-surfing elf, Legolas.
So you can imagine how aggressively I geeked out when, this weekend, none other than the Prince of Mirkwood himself — Orlando Bloom — posted a little ~something~ for all of the Legolas girls* out there: A video of himself shooting a bow and arrow expertly at a target alongside the simple caption, “Still got it 🧝🏼♂️.”
Would you just look at the form?!
The elven confidence and sass!
In the two decades since Fellowship‘s release, Orlando has had an incredible career, starring in everything from huge blockbusters like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to lovable rom-coms like Elizabethtown.
And nowadays (when he’s not showing off his ~skillz~), he’s hanging out with his fiancée, Katy Perry.
And, as far as The Lord of the Rings franchise goes, it’s also alive and well with a highly-anticipated Amazon series in the works!
So, yeah! There ya have it! I love the video and it’s super impressive Orlando, but — ya know I have to say it: “THAT STILL ONLY COUNTS AS ONE!”
