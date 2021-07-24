Musk Says India Plant Likely if Tesla Succeeds in Importing Cars

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A Tesla Inc. factory to produce cars in India is “quite likely” if the electric automaker can first begin sales with imported vehicles, according to Elon Musk.

The California-based car producer is currently lobbying for lower taxes on imports as it considers plans to expand into India, one of the world’s biggest emerging car markets, people with knowledge of the details said Friday.

“Import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country,” Musk said on Twitter, replying to a question about the prospect of sales in the nation. “Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India.”