Mexican President Proposes Replacing OAS With New Institution

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador proposed on Saturday replacing the Washington-based Organization of American States with what he called a more independent institution.

“The substitution of the OAS can’t be ruled out for a truly autonomous organization — not a servant to anyone, but a mediator,” Lopez Obrador, commonly known as AMLO, said in remarks at the annual summit for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

READ MORE: Mexico Criticizes OAS, But Says It Can Observe Midterm Elections