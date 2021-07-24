Megan Thee Stallion Wears Amazing Sheer Dress

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

This is some hot girl sh*t.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s actually pretty rare for a non-model or athlete to be on the cover of the swimsuit edition — Beyoncé first did it back in 2007. 

To celebrate the launch, there was a whole party in Florida — and Meg looked literally incredible.


Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The mesh! The slit! The wonder of it all!!!


Aaron Davidson / Getty Images

Please tell me this means my belly button piercing is cool again. 

There was even a guitar involved!


Aaron Davidson / Getty Images

Now THIS is some hot girl shit.


Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

“I have always been comfortable and confident in my own skin,” Megan told Sports Illustrated. “I have to give props to the strong women who raised me. My family always made me feel really good about myself. I didn’t realize how lucky I was to have grown up in such an environment.”


Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

This isn’t the only time Megan has rocked a sheer look this year — check out this gorge gold number that she wore to the iHeartRadio Music Awards:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

And this blue number that she wore post-Grammys, which you can apparently buy for $98:

