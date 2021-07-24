MD Films Launches Special NFT Against Human Abuse and Violence By CoinQuora

MD Films Launches Special NFT Against Human Abuse and Violence
- MD Films is launching a special NFT against human abuse and violence.
- The NFTs will be launched on the Rarible blockchain platform.
- 10% of the proceeds will go to UNICEF Child Protection and the Dubai Cares.
MD Films, a film production company in UAE and Europe, is launching a special NFT against human abuse and violence. The Non-Fungible Tokens will be launched on the Rarible blockchain platform and 10% of the proceeds will go to UNICEF Child Protection and the Dubai Cares.
With that, artists join this important social issue campaign and the MD Films team shared a teaser on their youtube channel.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.