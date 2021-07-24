Lil Nas X Responds To Industry Baby Criticism

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

“Just say you hate gay people.”

Lil Nas X is not here for Twitter’s bullshit.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

I mean, it’s pretty well-documented at this point that Lil Nas X sure isn’t going to stand for any homophobic nonsense about his music — like when a bunch of people got all mad about him twerking on satan in the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video.


Twitter: @LilNasX

So, when Lil Nas X’s new single, “Industry Baby,” dropped — alongside a new music video featuring a steamy (pun intended) shower scene — you can bet any trolls were going to get a talking to.

For example, when one person called the video “demonic” and questioned Kanye West’s involvement with the track, he replied, “Just say you hate gay people musty.”

there was nothing demonic about the industry baby video. just say u hate gay people musty. https://t.co/3CmrEqViQm


Twitter: @LilNasX

And then when another user called the way Jack Harlow was depicted in the video — versus the was Lil Nas X was — an “emasculation and attack on Black men,” Lil Nas X pointed out how this take assumed, “femininity as weakness.”

the truth is there is no attack. you view femininity as weakness. you don’t like gay black men because you are afraid of black men, as a whole, being viewed as weak. you cling on to your masculinity because without it you have nothing else going for yourself. https://t.co/JQcwf0RrSR


Twitter: @LilNasX

Of course, there was a reference to “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”:

nigga i literally went to hell and twerked on satan but gay prison is where you draw the line ?! https://t.co/3NLR6GPt0o


Twitter: @LilNasX

Especially those who claimed that Lil Nas X was pushing some kind of “gay agenda”:

all jokes aside the idea of a gay agenda doesn’t make sense. if someone influences you to suck cock you probably already wanted to suck cock.


Twitter: @LilNasX

In short:

yes manipulation is real. agendas are real. i just simply don’t believe me in a fictional prison with twerking men could lead to a heterosexual man deciding to suck dick. https://t.co/bi5p5VVmmr


Twitter: @LilNasX

You can watch the “Industry Baby” music video here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR