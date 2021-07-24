Lil Nas X Responds To Industry Baby Criticism

“Just say you hate gay people.”
I mean, it’s pretty well-documented at this point that Lil Nas X sure isn’t going to stand for any homophobic nonsense about his music — like when a bunch of people got all mad about him twerking on satan in the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video.
So, when Lil Nas X’s new single, “Industry Baby,” dropped — alongside a new music video featuring a steamy (pun intended) shower scene — you can bet any trolls were going to get a talking to.
For example, when one person called the video “demonic” and questioned Kanye West’s involvement with the track, he replied, “Just say you hate gay people musty.”
And then when another user called the way Jack Harlow was depicted in the video — versus the was Lil Nas X was — an “emasculation and attack on Black men,” Lil Nas X pointed out how this take assumed, “femininity as weakness.”
Of course, there was a reference to “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”:
Especially those who claimed that Lil Nas X was pushing some kind of “gay agenda”:
In short:
