Iggy Azalea Won’t Post Photos Of Son Anymore

“Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one-year-old child for picking his own outfit.”
Iggy announced that she’d given birth to her son, whose father is rapper Playboi Carti, around a year ago — which was a pretty huge surprise, given that she never revealed that she was pregnant.
Well, earlier this week, Iggy posted a photo of Onyx playing in a dinosaur onesie on her Instagram story — and, unfortunately, the trolls descended.
Iggy responded to one Twitter user by saying, “Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one-year-old child for picking his own outfit.”
When another user tried to brush off the tweets about Onyx as a “meme,” Iggy responded, “My child is not a sub-brand for his father’s fans to obsess over or clown on — because the reality is that y’all don’t like his mom so you think it’s cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears.”
Culminating in her deciding not to share pics of her son anymore — or post about him at all:
Well, to people who think it’s fun to troll a one-year-old online — may I suggest a hobby? Perhaps paleontology?
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!