Iggy Azalea Won’t Post Photos Of Son Anymore

“Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one-year-old child for picking his own outfit.”

Iggy Azalea has said that she won’t be posting photos of her son, Onyx, online anymore.


Iggy announced that she’d given birth to her son, whose father is rapper Playboi Carti, around a year ago — which was a pretty huge surprise, given that she never revealed that she was pregnant.

Well, earlier this week, Iggy posted a photo of Onyx playing in a dinosaur onesie on her Instagram story — and, unfortunately, the trolls descended.

Iggy responded to one Twitter user by saying, “Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one-year-old child for picking his own outfit.”

Raf = Raf Simons, the designer clothing brand.

When another user tried to brush off the tweets about Onyx as a “meme,” Iggy responded, “My child is not a sub-brand for his father’s fans to obsess over or clown on — because the reality is that y’all don’t like his mom so you think it’s cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears.”

Culminating in her deciding not to share pics of her son anymore — or post about him at all:

Well, to people who think it’s fun to troll a one-year-old online — may I suggest a hobby? Perhaps paleontology?

