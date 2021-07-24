iCarly Reboot Was Pitched As A Kids’ Show

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

A Seattle-based “Hype House” of sorts…the HORROR!

Readers, let’s take this time to thank the heavens and whatever powers that be that allowed the new iCarly to be geared toward the adult viewers of the original.


Paramount+ / Franchesca Ramsey

Yup, that’s right. The original pitch for the reboot was another kids’ show.

The original idea was that Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) were running a Hype House in their Seattle apartment and mentoring a new generation of influencers inspired by Carly’s web show.

“I don’t think that any of us would have been up for that [idea],” Miranda told Bustle in a recent interview. “What excited me about doing iCarly again was getting to put the characters in situations that we couldn’t show before.”


Lisa Rose / Paramount+ / Nickelodeon

The actor revealed that the cast was hesitant to the idea of a reboot at first: “The first thing I did was call Jennette [McCurdy], Jerry [Trainor], and Nathan [Kress],” she shared. “Many people don’t like the idea of revivals, so we were all scared. We didn’t want to ruin anyone’s childhood memories.”


Lisa Rose / Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection

While Jerry and Nathan were quick to reprise their roles as Spencer and Freddie, respectively, Jennette has since quit acting.

After around “50,000” hours of phone calls with the cast, Miranda asked the show’s production company, Awesomeness TV, and ViacomCBS for the change. Surprisingly, they “almost immediately” agreed.


Lisa Rose / Paramount+ / Nickelodeon

Miranda mentioned her disappointment when the Lizzie McGuire reboot was dropped, following creative disagreements. “Hopefully [iCarly] will do well, and maybe they’ll let Lizzie McGuire be what it was supposed to be because I would love to see that,” she said.

Miranda also serves as an executive producer on the show, who is ensuring the new iCarly is both nostalgic and progressive. “On the old iCarly, I just did whatever anybody said, because I was 13 and just wanted to do a good job,” she recalled. “It’s nice to be able to voice your opinion and really be heard.”


Lisa Rose / Paramount+ / Nickelodeon

Former characters, like Nevel (Reed Alexander) and Freddie’s mom (Mary Scheer), have already appeared in the series. And the storylines for the show have touched on topics such as sex work, sexuality, cancel culture, and more. The additions of new characters like Carly’s roommate Harper (Laci Mosley) and Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) have also increased representation on the once all-white show.

What’s even more heartwarming is that Miranda says she feels protective of Jaidyn since she’s now the only child actor on set.


Lisa Rose / Paramount+ / Nickelodeon

“Anytime she’s really trying to get her lines down, or they’re giving her a new line out of nowhere, it immediately takes me back to being little,” she shared. “It can be a lot of pressure being on a TV show, even for an adult.”

And it looks like this approach to iCarly has been a success, since the show has been renewed for a second season.


Paramount+ / Franchesca Ramsey

Queens of manifesting, I think.

And to think we could have potentially missed out on gems like this one:


Paramount+ / Franchesca Ramsey

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR