iCarly Reboot Was Pitched As A Kids’ Show

Miranda also serves as an executive producer on the show, who is ensuring the new iCarly is both nostalgic and progressive. “On the old iCarly, I just did whatever anybody said, because I was 13 and just wanted to do a good job,” she recalled. “It’s nice to be able to voice your opinion and really be heard.”



Lisa Rose / Paramount+ / Nickelodeon

Former characters, like Nevel (Reed Alexander) and Freddie’s mom (Mary Scheer), have already appeared in the series. And the storylines for the show have touched on topics such as sex work, sexuality, cancel culture, and more. The additions of new characters like Carly’s roommate Harper (Laci Mosley) and Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) have also increased representation on the once all-white show.