iCarly Reboot Was Pitched As A Kids’ Show

A Seattle-based “Hype House” of sorts…the HORROR!
Readers, let’s take this time to thank the heavens and whatever powers that be that allowed the new iCarly to be geared toward the adult viewers of the original.
The original idea was that Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) were running a Hype House in their Seattle apartment and mentoring a new generation of influencers inspired by Carly’s web show.
“I don’t think that any of us would have been up for that [idea],” Miranda told Bustle in a recent interview. “What excited me about doing iCarly again was getting to put the characters in situations that we couldn’t show before.”
The actor revealed that the cast was hesitant to the idea of a reboot at first: “The first thing I did was call Jennette [McCurdy], Jerry [Trainor], and Nathan [Kress],” she shared. “Many people don’t like the idea of revivals, so we were all scared. We didn’t want to ruin anyone’s childhood memories.”
After around “50,000” hours of phone calls with the cast, Miranda asked the show’s production company, Awesomeness TV, and ViacomCBS for the change. Surprisingly, they “almost immediately” agreed.
Miranda also serves as an executive producer on the show, who is ensuring the new iCarly is both nostalgic and progressive. “On the old iCarly, I just did whatever anybody said, because I was 13 and just wanted to do a good job,” she recalled. “It’s nice to be able to voice your opinion and really be heard.”
What’s even more heartwarming is that Miranda says she feels protective of Jaidyn since she’s now the only child actor on set.
And it looks like this approach to iCarly has been a success, since the show has been renewed for a second season.
And to think we could have potentially missed out on gems like this one:
