GM, Cruise sue Ford to block use of ‘BlueCruise’ name for hands-free driving

Article content DETROIT — General Motors Co and its Cruise robo-taxi subsidiary have filed a lawsuit to stop Ford Motor Co from using the name “BlueCruise” to market its hands-free driving technology, the companies said on Saturday. In a statement released shortly after midnight Detroit time, GM said Ford’s use of the BlueCruise name infringed on GM’s Super Cruise trademark, as well as Cruise’s trademark. “While GM had hoped to resolve the trademark infringement matter with Ford amicably, we were left with no choice but to vigorously defend our brands and protect the equity our products and technology have earned over several years in the market,” GM said in its statement.

Article content In the lawsuit, filed on Friday, GM said the automakers had held “protracted discussions” over the matter but failed to resolve the dispute. GM is claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition in the lawsuit. The No. 1 U.S. automaker has asked the court for an order to prohibit Ford from using the BlueCruise name and unspecified damages. Ford called the lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, “meritless and frivolous.” “Drivers for decades have understood what cruise control is, every automaker offers it, and ‘cruise’ is common shorthand for the capability,” Ford said in a statement. “That’s why BlueCruise was chosen as the name for the Blue Oval’s next evolution of Ford’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control.”