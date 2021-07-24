DeFi industry draws in commercial banks? Siam bets with $110M fund By Cointelegraph



DeFi industry draws in commercial banks? Siam bets with $110M fund



While serious institutional interest in crypto is perhaps becoming more of an established trend than an emerging narrative, the focus of big-money players is usually on (BTC). However, assets like Ether (ETH) and decentralized finance (DeFi) are beginning to pique the attention of major investors.

For Siam Commercial Bank (OTC:) (SCB), DeFi is a major focus point of its current digital asset drive, as Thailand’s oldest bank prepares itself for the expected financial technological disruption of decentralized finance. While other banks are still undecided or only making temporary forays into interacting with digital assets, SCB says it is keen on committing funds to explore the blockchain and DeFi space.

