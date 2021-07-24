Bitcoin mining suspended in Massena for aesthetic reasons By BTC Peers



Bitcoin mining suspended in Massena for aesthetic reasons



While other regions have restricted mining for its high-energy consumption and environmental impact, the New York town of Massena has given the most bizarre reason to ban Bitcoin mining.

City officials, who are concerned about the appearance of the city, have imposed a three-month ban on Bitcoin mining in order to make roads, buildings and other structures look more presentable.

The town supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy stated that officials will come up with new regulations for crypto miners after an influx of trailers laden with computers and other hardware needed to mine Bitcoin littered the roads of the city. Speaking with WWNY-TV, O’Shaughnessy said:

We don’t want it (the town roads) littered with these trailers that are pumping out Bitcoin. We just want to make sure if they are going to come here, that it’s a nice presentable building.

The recent rise in crypto mining operations in Massena is partly due to China’s clampdown on cryptocurrencies, which has forced miners to seek refuge in crypto-friendlier regions.

Bitcoin miners are attracted to such areas because of the cheap electricity they offer. In return, they promise job opportunities and economic growth of the community.

Meanwhile, there are ongoing negotiations between Massena Electric and three crypto mining companies, but there are reservations about letting more such firms into the region.

