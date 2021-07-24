Bitcoin is likelier to rise to than to dip, Senior Bloomberg Strategist claims By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Bitcoin is likelier to rise to than to dip, Senior Bloomberg Strategist claims

Mike McGlone, the senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has shared his predictions about the long and short term status of .

He opined that the world’s largest cryptocurrency stands a better chance of reclaiming previous highs in the $60,000 region than receding beyond its current value to $20,000.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR