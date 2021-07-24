Bitcoin is likelier to rise to than to dip, Senior Bloomberg Strategist claims By BTC Peers

© Reuters. Bitcoin is likelier to rise to than to dip, Senior Bloomberg Strategist claims
Mike McGlone, the senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has shared his predictions about the long and short term status of .
He opined that the world’s largest cryptocurrency stands a better chance of reclaiming previous highs in the $60,000 region than receding beyond its current value to $20,000.
Our crypto analyst @mikemcglone11 says Bitcoin more likely to hit $60k than $20k based on historical price patterns, also says China’s rejection of open-source software crypto assets may mark plateau in country’s economic ascent
