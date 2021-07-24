Amazon Is Hiring For Digital Currency and Blockchain Expert By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Amazon Is Hiring For Digital Currency and Blockchain Expert
  • Amazon (NASDAQ:) is hiring for an experienced Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead.
  • This indicates that the company is now taking a serious look at cryptocurrency usage these days.
  • The Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead expert must have experience in cryptocurrencies, central bank currencies, and more.

According to a recent job posting, an online marketing giant Amazon is looking to hire a Digital Currency and Blockchain expert. Of note, the company intends to add the new hire to its payment team.

Based on the report, this showcases that Amazon has the vision to introduce a new roadmap for new digital currency payment products.

On the previous note, Amazon’s spokesperson gave a hint that the company would consider enabling crypto payment. However, as he mentioned, this made people believe that Amazon is now eager to accept digital currency into its payment system. Particularly, t…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR