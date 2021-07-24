Amazon Is Hiring For Digital Currency and Blockchain Expert By CoinQuora



Amazon Is Hiring For Digital Currency and Blockchain Expert



Amazon (NASDAQ:) is hiring for an experienced Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead.

This indicates that the company is now taking a serious look at cryptocurrency usage these days.

The Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead expert must have experience in cryptocurrencies, central bank currencies, and more.

According to a recent job posting, an online marketing giant Amazon is looking to hire a Digital Currency and Blockchain expert. Of note, the company intends to add the new hire to its payment team.

Based on the report, this showcases that Amazon has the vision to introduce a new roadmap for new digital currency payment products.

On the previous note, Amazon’s spokesperson gave a hint that the company would consider enabling crypto payment. However, as he mentioned, this made people believe that Amazon is now eager to accept digital currency into its payment system. Particularly, t…

Continue reading on CoinQuora