After six worker deaths at Georgia chicken plant, U.S. issues $1 million in fines

Article content ATLANTA — A North Georgia chicken plant and its associated companies face $1 million in fines and scores of citations from the Biden administration over the deaths of six workers and injuries of a dozen in a nitrogen accident in January. The U.S. Labor Department and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration agency announced 59 citations and the fines against Foundation Food Group, which runs the Gainesville plant, along with two other associated companies: Messer LLC – a nitrogen gas company, and FS Group Inc, a food processing equipment maker.

Article content “Make no mistake, this was an entirely preventable tragedy,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told reporters in an Atlanta news conference on Friday. OSHA’s investigation found that the companies failed to implement needed safety protocols to prevent the leak, the workers were not taught about the dangers of nitrogen, and they lacked the training and equipment to save lives. Officials with Foundation Food Group, which also runs three other plants in north Georgia, did not immediately respond to inquiries from Reuters seeking comment on Saturday. The company posted on its website, “As our community continues to heal, we extend our continued sympathies and prayers to the families and friends of those lost.” Neither Messer nor FS Group Inc responded to requests for comment. A Messer spokesman told the Washington Post that it intends to fight the citations and fines.