3 reasons why Bitcoin price has not been able to rally back above $40K By Cointelegraph

3 reasons why Bitcoin price has not been able to rally back above $40K
The ongoing story for the past couple of months in the cryptocurrency market has been confusion on whether (BTC) is destined for another leg down or is finally ready to break out toward new highs.
Bitcoin’s price history and data from previous corrections suggest that the current struggles for the top cryptocurrency could persist for a little bit longer due to the strengthening dollar, the possibility of decreasing economic stimulus and a slew of technical factors connected to Bitcoin’s price action.
