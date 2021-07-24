27 Iconic Songs That Their Singers Low-Key Hate

I find it hard to believe anyone could hate “Telephone,” but apparently Lady Gaga does.
1.
Billy Joel, “We Didn’t Start the Fire”
2.
Pink, “Don’t Let Me Get Me”
3.
Camila Cabello, “OMG”
4.
Ariana Grande, “Put Your Hearts Up”…
5.
…and “Touch It”
6.
Elton John, “Crocodile Rock”
7.
Bruno Mars, “The Lazy Song”
8.
The Jonas Brothers, “Pizza Girl”
9.
Lady Gaga, “Telephone”…
10.
…and “Money Honey”
11.
Miley Cyrus, “Party in the USA”
12.
Willow Smith, “Whip My Hair”
13.
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters, “The One”
14.
Halsey, “New Americana”
15.
Justin Bieber, “Beauty and a Beat”
16.
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
17.
Madonna, “Like a Virgin”
18.
Charli XCX, “Break the Rules”
19.
Lorde, “Royals”
20.
Kelly Clarkson, “Breakaway”…
21.
…and “A Moment Like This”
22.
Avril Lavigne, “Complicated”
23.
Nicki Minaj, “Starships”…
24.
…and “Your Love”…
25.
…and “Anaconda”
26.
Selena Gomez, “Come and Get It”
27.
And finally, Zayn…and basically all of his “One Direction” songs
