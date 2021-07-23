Yuan set for slight weekly gain, traders eye Fed, Politburo next week

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan slipped against

the dollar on Friday but still looked set for a marginal weekly

rise, thanks to strong corporate demand and heavy foreign

inflows.

Currency traders said the yuan was consolidating in a narrow

range, with many participants refraining from making bets on the

currency before a slew of potentially market moving events,

including a Sino-U.S. meeting later this week, and meetings of

the U.S. Federal Reserve and China’s Politburo next week.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.465 per dollar, 1

pip firmer than the previous fix of 6.4651.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at

6.4685 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4716 at midday, 15

pips weaker than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday

level, it would have gained 0.11% to the dollar for the week,

marking the second straight weekly rise and the best since late

May.

Much of the market’s attention is on the Politburo meeting,

which usually takes place in the final week of the month, with

the country’s top decision-making body expected to comment on

the economic situation in the first half of the year and key

tasks for the second half, traders said.

A surprise cut in banks’ reserves this month has sparked

debate over whether Chinese policymakers are shifting towards an

easier stance as the economy’s post-COVID rebound has peaked and

growth rates start to moderate.

“Top leaders are likely to maintain the current policy

stance but turn less hawkish on the margin,” said Larry Hu,

chief China economist at Macquarie.

“Given the aggregate growth numbers are still steady, the

focus in 3Q21 would remain on the micro side including

anti-monopoly, environment policy and financial risks.”

Traders are also watching a meeting between senior officials

from China and the United States later this week, when U.S.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with State

Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials.

Markets would be anxious to see how the world’s two largest

economies navigate a deeply troubled relationship.

“China-U.S. tensions will likely be back in the news in H2

when President Biden’s administration will have shifted their

focus from domestic issues to foreign policy,” said Raymond

Young, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ.

The Fed, meanwhile, will hold a two-day policy meeting on

July 27-28, with investors looking for more clues on its

timeframe for tapering stimulus.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.866

from the previous close of 92.831, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4731 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0403 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.465 6.4651 0.00%

Spot yuan 6.4716 6.4701 -0.02%

Divergence from 0.10%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.88%

Spot change since 2005 27.89%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.57 98.67 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.866 92.831 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4731 -0.02%

*

Offshore 6.6466 -2.73%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

