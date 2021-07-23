Yuan set for slight weekly gain, traders eye Fed, Politburo next week

the U.S. Federal Reserve and China’s Politburo next week.

including a Sino-U.S. meeting later this week, and meetings of

currency before a slew of potentially market moving events,

range, with many participants refraining from making bets on the

Currency traders said the yuan was consolidating in a narrow

rise, thanks to strong corporate demand and heavy foreign

the dollar on Friday but still looked set for a marginal weekly

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.465 per dollar, 1

pip firmer than the previous fix of 6.4651.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at

6.4685 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4716 at midday, 15

pips weaker than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday

level, it would have gained 0.11% to the dollar for the week,

marking the second straight weekly rise and the best since late

May.

Much of the market’s attention is on the Politburo meeting,

which usually takes place in the final week of the month, with

the country’s top decision-making body expected to comment on

the economic situation in the first half of the year and key