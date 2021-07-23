Worried About a Market Correction? Consider Investing in These 3 Defensive Stocks By StockNews



© Reuters. Worried About a Market Correction? Consider Investing in These 3 Defensive Stocks



Analysts expect major benchmark indexes to retreat in the coming months, after hitting record highs in the first half of 2021, owing to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and decelerating economic growth. However, non-cyclical defensive companies Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:), and Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:) are expected to continue growing even amid an economic slowdown. So, we think these stocks could be solid bets now. Let’s discuss.

The stock market is currently at risk of a correction because the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant threatens the fast-paced economic recovery. According to a note from Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) strategists, “Market breadth has been deteriorating for months and, in our opinion, is just another confirmation of the mid-cycle transition. It usually concludes with a material (10-20%) index level correction.”

Decelerating economic growth and declining money supply are expected to be the major factors driving a market correction. Analysts also expect a deceleration in corporate profits this earnings season, which increases the probability of a broad market pullback. The Fed’s sooner-than-expected tapering plans have also tempered market sentiment. In this regard, Invesco analyst Kristina Hooper said, “We’re in something of a precarious period…because we’ve gone so long without any kind of significant sell-off for the stock market. In addition, we’re watching the Fed try to maneuver into a very different position…There’s always a risk when you have a market that has been driven largely by the Fed.”

Bearish market sentiment is expected to affect the booming cyclical stocks the worst as investors rotate toward defensive stocks with proven ability to withstand pullbacks. Furthermore, these companies generally operate in the production and supply of goods and services with relatively inelastic demand, ensuring stable revenue and earnings growth irrespective of decelerating economic recovery. So, because fundamentally sound defensive companies Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), and Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) are expected to witness stable growth in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on these stocks now.

