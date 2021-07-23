Will Aerie Pharmaceuticals Hold its Support Level? By StockNews



Will Aerie Pharmaceuticals Hold its Support Level?



Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) is approaching a support level. If this support level is broken, a breakdown is expected.Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of AERI below with added notations:

After its October to January rally, AERI has settled on top of a key level of support at $15 (green). The stock appears to be falling back down to that support again, and another bounce could start from there. However, a break of $15 could mean much lower prices for the stock.

