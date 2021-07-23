Wheat set for weekly decline, weather worries limit losses

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday with the market set for a weekly decline, although concerns over unfavorable weather in key exporting countries curbed losses. Corn rose and was set for a second week of gains as dry weather in the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices. “U.S. and Black Sea weather is likely to impact yields,” said one Singapore-based grains trader. “In the physical market, prices from most origins for wheat delivered to Asia have gone up from last week.”

Article content The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.5% to $6.88-3/4 a bushel, as of 0347 GMT, having closed 2.6% lower on Thursday. Wheat is down about 0.5% this week after rallying 12.6% last week. Soybeans were down 2.7% for the week after gaining nearly 5% in the previous week and corn was up nearly 2% for the week, and set for a second straight week of gains. Dry weather in top exporters Russia and the United States is supporting prices. Russia’s agriculture ministry said yields from the harvest of the country’s wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes per hectare a year earlier. Adverse weather has also raised concerns about the U.S. corn crop which is in its critical phase of development.