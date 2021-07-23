What people are watching on FP video

These are the videos catching readers’ attention on the Financial Post

This week in the Financial Post’s best videos, we have a look at the new work norma, including the possibility of a four-day workweek, the consequences of shutting Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline, and a look at what it will take for Canada to get to 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. Enjoy!

Job shocks! Why your work may never look the same

Brendon Bernard, senior economist at Indeed Canada, talks with the Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about job shocks in Canada’s labour market.

Why the four-day workweek won’t be a political decision

Brendon Bernard, senior economist at Indeed Canada, talks with the Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about why the four-day workweek won’t be a political decision.

Shutting Line 5 will be a ‘disaster,’ encourage imports from OPEC

Rafi Tahmazian, senior portfolio manager at Canoe Financial, speaks with the Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about pipeline assets, Line 5 and $100 a barrel oil.

The road to 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2035

Brian Kingston, president and CEO at Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, speaks with the Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about what it will take to get Canada to transition to 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2035.