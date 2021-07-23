Water infrastructure firm Core & Main valued at $7 billion as shares rise in debut By Reuters

Matilda Colman
(Reuters) -Shares of Core & Main Inc, a water infrastructure company owned by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), rose over 8% in their stock market debut, giving the company a market capitalization of $7 billion.

The stock opened at $21.70 per share compared with the initial public offering price of $20 per share.

Core & Main provides water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and contractors. CD&R bought the company in a $2.5 billion deal from HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:) in 2017.

CD&R will control about 79.6% of the total voting power of Core & Main after the offering, according to a filing earlier.

Core & Main raised nearly $698 million by selling 34.9 million shares at the lower end of its earlier price target between $20 and $23 each.

Goldman Sachs & Co (NYSE:), Credit Suisse (SIX:) and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters for the offering.

