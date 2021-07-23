Wall Street Opens Higher as Social Media Lifts Market; Dow Tops 35k By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

© Reuters.

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened clearly higher on Friday, as impressive results from two big social media names after Thursday’s close reinforced the sense that a consumer-led recovery is still very much intact.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up 221 points, or 0.6%, at 35,045 points. The was also up 0.4% and the , which hit a fresh record high on Thursday, added another 0.1%.

The market was lifted by strong results from Snap (NYSE:), the parent of Snapchat, and Twitter, which gave fresh reassurance that the reopening of the economy was unlocking pent-up animal spirits. Snap stock rose 24% after posting its strongest revenue growth in four years, Since the start of the pandemic, it’s now gone from a low of below $8 to a current price of $78.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR