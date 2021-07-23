Wall Street Opens Higher as Social Media Lifts Market; Dow Tops 35k By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened clearly higher on Friday, as impressive results from two big social media names after Thursday’s close reinforced the sense that a consumer-led recovery is still very much intact.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up 221 points, or 0.6%, at 35,045 points. The was also up 0.4% and the , which hit a fresh record high on Thursday, added another 0.1%.

The market was lifted by strong results from Snap (NYSE:), the parent of Snapchat, and Twitter, which gave fresh reassurance that the reopening of the economy was unlocking pent-up animal spirits. Snap stock rose 24% after posting its strongest revenue growth in four years, Since the start of the pandemic, it’s now gone from a low of below $8 to a current price of $78.