Vonovia takeover of Deutsche Wohnen hangs in the balance – sources

Article content

DUESSELDORF — Europe’s biggest real estate takeover could fall through as Germany’s Vonovia may not have secured the backing of enough shareholders in its target Deutsche Wohnen, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The deadline for Deutsche Wohnen shareholders to tender stock was midnight on Wednesday and Vonovia needs to collect at least 50% of its rival’s shares for the deal to proceed.

Vonovia said on Friday that the tendered shares were still being counted and a result was expected on Monday.