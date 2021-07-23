Upcoming Eth2 Launches ‘Ethereum Improvement Proposal 3675’ on Github By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Upcoming Eth2 Launches ‘Ethereum Improvement Proposal 3675’ on Github



Etheruem Improvement Proposal has been created for the coming Eth2 merge.

It is also dubbed as the EIP-3675.

Mikhail Kalinin created a pull request on Github, which formalize the merge.

Recently, a formal Etheruem Improvement Proposal ‘EIP-3675’ has been created for the coming Eth2 merge. This brings one step closer to its highly anticipated Proof-of-Stake transition.

On Thursday, Consensys researcher Mikhail Kalinin (mkalinin) created a pull request for EIP-3675 on Github, which formalize the chain merge as an improvement proposal.

According to developer Tim Beiko, the EIP has been slated for discussion during the Ethereum Core Devs Meeting today.