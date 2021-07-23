‘Undo Button’ developer Kirobo launching decentralized P2P token swaps By Cointelegraph

‘Undo Button’ developer Kirobo launching decentralized P2P token swaps
Israeli blockchain tech developer Kirobo is launching a decentralized P2P token swap solution.
According to the company the protocol, dubbed “Atomic Safe Swap,” offers a decentralized peer-to-peer trading alternative to centralized marketplace exchanges or over-the-counter (OTC) desks, and is set to launch on July 27. The service is built on and supports Ether (ETH) and ERC-20 tokens.
