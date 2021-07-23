UK needs 10 times as many EV charge-points by 2030 -regulator

Article content Britain’s competition regulator on Friday laid out guidelines to ensure a robust electric vehicle (EV) charging network to aid the country’s net zero plans, as it also launched a probe into some charge-point operators on highways and motorways. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Britain could require 10 times as many EV charge-points before 2030, as part of its study into the EV charging market to assesses availability and reliability of the charging points.

Article content The regulator found that while the country’s network was growing, some parts were facing problems which could hinder a broader rollout, adding that Britain currently has around 25,000 charge-points. “Electric vehicles play a critical role in meeting Net Zero but the challenges with creating an entirely new charging network should not be underestimated,” CMA boss Andrea Coscelli said. “Some areas of the roll-out are going well … but it’s clear that other parts, like charging at motorway service stations and on-street, have much bigger hurdles to overcome.” Britain wants to have net zero emissions by 2050. CMA said it was concerned about choices of charge-points at motorway service stations, where competition is limited, and added that it was looking into arrangements lasting 10-15 years between Electric Highway and operators MOTO, Roadchef and Extra.