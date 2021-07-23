U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.68% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.68%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.68% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 1.01%, and the index added 1.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which rose 2.00% or 4.88 points to trade at 249.02 at the close. Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) added 1.89% or 6.16 points to end at 332.82 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was up 1.76% or 4.21 points to 242.88 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 5.29% or 2.96 points to trade at 53.00 at the close. Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.51% or 3.52 points to end at 229.22 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.63% or 0.38 points to 60.10.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:) which rose 7.41% to 92.91, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 5.26% to settle at 369.65 and DR Horton Inc (NYSE:) which gained 4.42% to close at 93.60.

The worst performers were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.29% to 53.00 in late trade, VeriSign Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.74% to settle at 222.47 and TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:) which was down 4.14% to 6.940 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 245.47% to 2.5900, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 59.51% to settle at 26.24 and Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 43.28% to close at 8.310.

The worst performers were Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 44.11% to 6.46 in late trade, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 40.53% to settle at 1.350 and 17 Education Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 38.70% to 1.410 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1928 to 1243 and 111 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1829 fell and 1616 advanced, while 130 ended unchanged.

Shares in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.41% or 6.41 to 92.91. Shares in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.26% or 18.46 to 369.65. Shares in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.00% or 4.88 to 249.02. Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.76% or 4.21 to 242.88. Shares in NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 245.47% or 1.8403 to 2.5900. Shares in Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 44.11% or 5.09 to 6.46. Shares in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 40.53% or 0.920 to 1.350. Shares in 17 Education Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 38.70% or 0.890 to 1.410.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.77% to 17.20.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.20% or 3.65 to $1801.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.24% or 0.17 to hit $72.08 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.47% or 0.35 to trade at $74.14 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.04% to 1.1775, while USD/JPY rose 0.37% to 110.55.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 92.888.